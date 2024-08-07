All Sections
Radio Liberty publishes pictures of damaged border checkpoint in Russia's Kursk Oblast – photos

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 7 August 2024, 19:57
Radio Liberty publishes pictures of damaged border checkpoint in Russia's Kursk Oblast – photos
Border checkpoint before receiving damage. Photo: Radio Liberty 

Radio Liberty journalists have published a satellite image of the damaged infrastructure at the Sudzha border checkpoint in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Source: Russian service of Radio Liberty with reference to the satellite image taken on the morning of 6 August

Details: Radio Liberty noted that earlier the photo of the checkpoint, which was made by the Ukrainian drone, was published by Russian and Ukrainian Telegram channels.

Photo: Telegram channels
 
Damaged border checkpoint.  
Photo: Radio Liberty

Quote: "It is unclear whether we are talking about the results of Ukrainian attacks and drone strikes or whether the Russian army's retaliation damaged the border checkpoint."

Details: Journalists further note that the gas metering station Sudzha, located a few hundred metres from the border, is "the only entrance of Russian gas for transit through Ukraine".

Satellite photographs reveal no signs of damage to the station.

Background: 

  • On the morning of 6 August, Alexei Smirnov, the acting governor of Russia's Kursk Oblast, claimed that Ukrainian forces had mounted an attempt to infiltrate the Sudzha and Korenevo districts of Kursk Oblast. 
  • Russian propagandists and milbloggers are claiming that Ukrainian forces secured a foothold in the border area. Russian ruler Vladimir Putin called the situation a "provocation".
  • Ukraine has not yet commented on the events in Kursk Oblast.
  • The United States said it wants to contact Kyiv to clarify information about events in the Kursk Oblast.

