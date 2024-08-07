Radio Liberty publishes pictures of damaged border checkpoint in Russia's Kursk Oblast – photos

Radio Liberty journalists have published a satellite image of the damaged infrastructure at the Sudzha border checkpoint in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Source: Russian service of Radio Liberty with reference to the satellite image taken on the morning of 6 August

Details: Radio Liberty noted that earlier the photo of the checkpoint, which was made by the Ukrainian drone, was published by Russian and Ukrainian Telegram channels.

Photo: Telegram channels

Damaged border checkpoint. Photo: Radio Liberty

Quote: "It is unclear whether we are talking about the results of Ukrainian attacks and drone strikes or whether the Russian army's retaliation damaged the border checkpoint."

Details: Journalists further note that the gas metering station Sudzha, located a few hundred metres from the border, is "the only entrance of Russian gas for transit through Ukraine".

Satellite photographs reveal no signs of damage to the station.

Background:

On the morning of 6 August, Alexei Smirnov, the acting governor of Russia's Kursk Oblast, claimed that Ukrainian forces had mounted an attempt to infiltrate the Sudzha and Korenevo districts of Kursk Oblast.

Russian propagandists and milbloggers are claiming that Ukrainian forces secured a foothold in the border area. Russian ruler Vladimir Putin called the situation a "provocation".

Ukraine has not yet commented on the events in Kursk Oblast.

The United States said it wants to contact Kyiv to clarify information about events in the Kursk Oblast.



