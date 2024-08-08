All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

We should remember that Russia attacks Ukraine from Kursk Oblast – White House

Iryna Kutielieva, Alona MazurenkoThursday, 8 August 2024, 10:46
We should remember that Russia attacks Ukraine from Kursk Oblast – White House
Stock photo: Getty Images

The White House has given a reminder that Russian occupation forces attack Ukraine from Kursk Oblast, where Ukrainian troops are said to be conducting an operation. 

Source: White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre during a briefing, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Jean-Pierre confirmed that the US would be reaching out to its Ukrainian partners to learn more about the alleged operation. 

Advertisement:

Quote: "But generally speaking, as you know, we have been supportive of Ukraine as they are defending themselves against Russia’s aggression. We think that is obviously important to do, as we talk about democracy and freedom. And so, we’re going to continue to do that."

The White House spokeswoman declined to answer a question about whether US-supplied weapons were used in this potential operation, saying only that US policy remains unchanged. 

Quote: "We have to remember that obviously, in this region [Kursk Oblast – ed.], there’s Russian troops there. They are in a region of Russia. And they’re in that region attacking Ukraine. And so, we can’t forget that."

Advertisement:

Jean-Pierre stressed that the United States will continue to support Ukraine as it defends itself against Russian aggression. 

Background:

  • Since Tuesday, 6 August, the Russians have been reporting on Ukraine's attempts to break through into Kursk Oblast. Russian propagandists and milbloggers are claiming that Ukrainian forces have secured a foothold in the border area. 
  • Russian ruler Vladimir Putin called the situation a "provocation". The US State Department has pointed out the irony of Putin's statement. 
  • Ukraine has not yet commented on the events in Kursk Oblast. 
  • Peter Stano, the European Commission's spokesman on foreign policy issues, has stated in response to the events in Kursk Oblast that Ukraine has the right to defend itself and can strike Russian territory.

Support UP or become our patron!

USARussiawar
Advertisement:

Russia withdraws some troops from Ukraine to reinforce Kursk – WSJ

Biden comments on Ukraine's offensive in Russia's Kursk, saying it creates "a real dilemma" for Putin

Russia moving troops from Kaliningrad to Kursk Oblast – Lithuanian defence minister

Ukrainian pilot Oleksandr Myhulia killed in action

US$500,000 bribe: Ukraine's Security Service releases intercepted conversations of deputy energy minister

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief: 74 settlements of Russia's Kursk Oblast are under Ukraine's control – video

All News
USA
Zelenskyy discusses strengthening Ukraine's air defence with delegation from US Congress
Trump's vice-presidential nominee refused to take calls from Ukraine's intelligence chief and Air Force chief – WP
Ukraine did not warn about actions in Russia's Kursk Oblast, it doesn't violate US policy – US Department of State
RECENT NEWS
07:58
Russia loses 1,240 soldiers and 57 artillery systems in one day
07:51
Russian drone wreckage damages two houses in Mykolaiv Oblast
07:29
Explosions heard in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod Oblast: MiG-31K jet takes off there – photo, video
06:55
State of emergency issued in Russia's Belgorod Oblast
06:30
ISW does not believe Ukrainian forces control all territory in Kursk Oblast they declared
05:13
Russia withdraws some troops from Ukraine to reinforce Kursk – WSJ
03:19
Biden comments on Ukraine's offensive in Russia's Kursk, saying it creates "a real dilemma" for Putin
02:50
Russian authorities report drone and missile attacks in several oblasts
00:15
Air defence responds in Kyiv Oblast
23:24
Russia moving troops from Kaliningrad to Kursk Oblast – Lithuanian defence minister
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: