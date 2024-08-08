The White House has given a reminder that Russian occupation forces attack Ukraine from Kursk Oblast, where Ukrainian troops are said to be conducting an operation.

Source: White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre during a briefing, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Jean-Pierre confirmed that the US would be reaching out to its Ukrainian partners to learn more about the alleged operation.

Quote: "But generally speaking, as you know, we have been supportive of Ukraine as they are defending themselves against Russia’s aggression. We think that is obviously important to do, as we talk about democracy and freedom. And so, we’re going to continue to do that."

The White House spokeswoman declined to answer a question about whether US-supplied weapons were used in this potential operation, saying only that US policy remains unchanged.

Quote: "We have to remember that obviously, in this region [Kursk Oblast – ed.], there’s Russian troops there. They are in a region of Russia. And they’re in that region attacking Ukraine. And so, we can’t forget that."

Jean-Pierre stressed that the United States will continue to support Ukraine as it defends itself against Russian aggression.

Background:

Since Tuesday, 6 August, the Russians have been reporting on Ukraine's attempts to break through into Kursk Oblast. Russian propagandists and milbloggers are claiming that Ukrainian forces have secured a foothold in the border area.

Russian ruler Vladimir Putin called the situation a "provocation". The US State Department has pointed out the irony of Putin's statement.

Ukraine has not yet commented on the events in Kursk Oblast.

Peter Stano, the European Commission's spokesman on foreign policy issues, has stated in response to the events in Kursk Oblast that Ukraine has the right to defend itself and can strike Russian territory.

