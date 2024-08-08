Ukrainian and Norwegian foreign ministers discuss expanding F-16 initiative and Peace Formula

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has had a telephone conversation with his Norwegian counterpart Espen Barth Eide, during which they discussed, among other things, the possibility of expanding the F-16 initiative and involving more countries in the Peace Formula.

Source: Kuleba on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: In particular, the Ukrainian minister thanked Norway for participating in the coalition to provide F-16s to Ukraine. "We discussed expanding this initiative," he added.

Advertisement:

The parties also agreed upon the next steps for involving more countries in implementing the Peace Formula.

Separately, Kuleba stressed that he appreciated Norway's efforts "to increase its assistance to Ukraine, as well as its decision to take additional steps to strengthen our energy system".

Background:

Advertisement:

F-16 fighter jets are being provided to Ukraine by Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium and Norway.

On 4 August, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that the first F-16s had arrived in Ukraine and showed them at a secret air base.

Prior to that, Western media reported, citing their sources, that six fighter jets had arrived from the Netherlands and that several more would soon arrive from Denmark.

Support UP or become our patron!