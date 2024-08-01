All Sections
Ukraine receives 6 F-16 fighters from Netherlands – The Times

Khrystyna Bondarieva Thursday, 1 August 2024, 09:09
Ukraine receives 6 F-16 fighters from Netherlands – The Times
Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine has received its first batch of F-16 fighter jets from the Netherlands, consisting of six aircraft.

Source: The Times with references to an anonymous source, as reported by European Pravda

Details: A source informed The Times that six fighter jets, part of efforts to strengthen Ukraine's air defence, have arrived from the Netherlands, with additional jets expected to arrive soon from Denmark.

Kyiv has not yet officially confirmed the arrival of the long-awaited F-16s in Ukraine, but Bloomberg reported it on 31 July. The Netherlands has also not yet confirmed the delivery.

Background:

  • Kajsa Ollongren, the former Dutch Defence Minister, informed the Netherlands parliament in a letter dated 1 July that the "delivery of the first aircraft will take place soon".
  • On 16 June, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the Danish jets would begin arriving "soon".
  • According to Bloomberg, Ukraine is expecting to receive six F-16 fighters from its Western partners this summer and up to 20 aircraft by the end of 2024.
  • The aircraft will be equipped with updated Lockheed Martin radars and modern US weaponry, including anti-radiation missiles, laser-guided bombs and medium-range air-to-air missiles.
  • Denmark has committed to supplying 19 aircraft, while the Netherlands has pledged 24. Norway and Belgium will also be contributing fighter jets to Ukraine.

