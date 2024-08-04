Zelenskyy confirms Ukraine receiving first F-16 jets – video

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirms that the first F-16 fighter jets have been delivered to Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

"F-16s in Ukraine. We ensured this," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Quote: "I am proud of all our guys who are skillfully mastering these aircraft and have already started using them for our country. I thank our team for this result. I thank all the partners who are truly helping with the F-16s, and the first countries that accepted our request for aircraft – Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, – and all our partners, – we value your support."

We are now in a new phase of development for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. We have done a lot to transition the Ukrainian Air Force to a new aviation standard – Western combat aviation.

The President wished Ukrainian pilots and other Ukrainian defenders to bring the combat results that will bring Ukraine's victory closer.

In recent days, some Western media outlets reported that Ukraine has received its first F-16 jets.

According to The Times, six fighters arrived from the Netherlands, with several more on their way from Denmark.

On 10 July, the leaders of the United States, Denmark and the Netherlands, who head the fighter jet coalition, announced that Ukraine will receive its first F-16s this summer.

