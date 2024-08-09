Fighting ongoing on 10 fronts, with over 100 combat clashes in past day – Ukraine's General Staff

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine’s defence forces have been repelling Russian attacks on 10 fronts over the past day, with the highest intensity of activity recorded on the Pokrovsk front. A total of 101 combat clashes have occurred.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 9 August

Details: On the Kharkiv front, the Russians continued their assault actions, with six combat clashes occurring near the city of Vovchansk.

On the Kupiansk front, three Russian attacks were recorded. Ukraine’s defence forces repelled Russian assaults near the settlements of Synkivka, Petropavlivka and toward Hlushkivka.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 24 Russian assaults near the settlements of Makiivka, Terny and Nevske.

On the Siversk front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled 13 Russian attacks near the settlements of Ivano-Darivka, Spirne, Verkhnokamianske and Vyimka, with five of these attacks occurring near Vyimka.

On the Kramatorsk front, Ukrainian forces stopped ten Russian attempts to break through the defences near the settlements of Chasiv Yar and Kalynivka.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians, supported by aircraft, conducted nine attacks, focusing their efforts on the settlements of Pivnichne, New-York and Toretsk. In addition, they launched assaults near the city of Zalizne.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 29 Russian attacks. The Russians concentrated their efforts near the settlement of Panteleimonivka, Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Ivanivka, Zhelanne, Novoselivka Persha and Yasnobrodivka.

On the Kurakhove front, Ukraine’s defence forces continue to hold the Russians back near the settlement of Krasnohorivka and Kostiantynivka, with the Russian attempting to break through the defences three times.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians conducted three attacks on Ukrainian positions toward the settlements of Vodiane and Vuhledar, without success.

On the Orikhiv front, one unsuccessful combat clash occurred near the village of Mala Tokmachka.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of the formation of offensive Russian groups. The situation has not changed significantly.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, the Russians are maintaining their military presence, significantly increasing aircraft activity. From the territory of the Russian Federation, they attacked Bachiivka, Kucherivka, Romashkove, Kamianka, Popivka, Yunakivka, Kruzhok, Buniakine and several other border settlements.

Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses on Russian troops in both manpower and equipment, depleting Russian forces along the entire line of contact and in the rear.

