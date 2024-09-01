All Sections
Russians attack village in Kharkiv Oblast twice overnight, pregnant woman is among 6 injured

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 1 September 2024, 07:42
Russians attack village in Kharkiv Oblast twice overnight, pregnant woman is among 6 injured
Slatyne on Deep State map

The Russians attacked the village of Slatyne in Kharkiv Oblast twice during the night, injuring six people, including a pregnant woman.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Around 02:50, the occupiers struck the village of Slatyne, Kharkiv district.

As a result of the attack, a car and a house caught fire.

Five people were injured, one of them is a pregnant woman. She was taken to hospital."

Details: Syniehubov added that as a result of the repeated attacks, an agricultural facility was on fire.

A 67-year-old man was injured and taken to hospital.

Kharkiv Oblastwarcasualties
