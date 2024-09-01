Russian forces galvanise advance towards Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast – UK Defence Intelligence

UK Defence Intelligence notes that the advance of Russian forces towards the city of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast has accelerated.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review dated 1 September on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: UK intelligence reports that Russia's Ground Forces (RGF) have accelerated their advance towards Pokrovsk over the past week.

Advertisement:

UK Defence Intelligence indicates that the RGF is within 10 km of the city's outskirts.

"The rate of advance is likely to slow as Russian ground forces enter Pokrovsk's built-up areas," the review says.

UK intelligence notes that Pokrovsk is a crucial logistical hub for Ukrainian forces in Donetsk Oblast. If captured, it could significantly lengthen and disrupt Ukrainian supply lines.

Advertisement:

"This will likely make it more difficult for Ukrainian Armed Forces to resupply and manoeuvre resources quickly to several key strongholds between Chasiv Yar and Vulhedar," the review notes.

The review added that the operational tempo of hostilities on all other fronts in Ukraine's east and south remains low, with no significant changes in territorial control.

Background:

Estonian intelligence noted that Russia is likely to try to make even greater efforts to achieve success on the Pokrovsk front and further isolate the central part of Donetsk Oblast.

Czech President Petr Pavel believes that the advance of Russian forces on the Pokrovsk front is unrelated to the actions of Ukraine's Armed Forces in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!