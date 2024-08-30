Estonian intelligence tells about further actions of Russians on Pokrovsk front

Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russian forces continue to hold the initiative at the operational level and conduct a tactical offensive on the Donetsk front.

Source: Estonian Defence Forces Intelligence Centre in a weekly report, cited by ERR, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Estonian intelligence reports that Russia is likely to try to make even greater efforts to achieve success on the Pokrovsk front and further isolate the central part of Donetsk Oblast.

The Russian army has increased operational pressure on the Donetsk, Kupiansk and Kurakhove fronts.

Russia continues to hold the initiative along the entire contact line at the tactical and operational levels. The exception is the Kursk front [territory of Russia – ed.].

On average, the number of attacks is up to 195 per day, a third of which are carried out on the Pokrovsk front, where the situation of Ukrainian defenders has become very critical, the Estonian ministry said.

Background:

Last week, the General Staff of the Estonian Defence Forces analysed the start of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast in a report.

Media reports indicate American officials are concerned that if Ukraine continues its operation in Kursk Oblast, its forces could be overextended.

UK Defence Intelligence, for its part, believes that Russia is using troops in Kursk Oblast whose personnel are not deployed as intended, which could reduce Russia's ability to regain territory occupied by Ukrainian forces.

