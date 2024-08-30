All Sections
Czech president sees no connection between Russian successes near Pokrovsk and Ukraine's operation in Kursk Oblast

Oleh Pavliuk, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINFriday, 30 August 2024, 21:56
Czech president sees no connection between Russian successes near Pokrovsk and Ukraine's operation in Kursk Oblast
Photo: Getty Images

Czech President Petr Pavel feels that Russian forces' advance in the vicinity of Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, is unrelated to the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ operation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Source: Pavel in response to a question from Radio Liberty at a press conference in Prague on Friday, 30 August, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Pavel does not believe there is a direct link between Russia's rapid advance on the Pokrovsk front and the Ukrainian operation in Kursk Oblast.

"This simply means that the Russian leadership continues to move towards the goal of seizing the territory of all four oblasts [Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk and Kherson – ed.], which they consider their own," said the Czech president.

"And this is what they want to achieve in a convenient time frame, while the weather is still favourable for military operations," he added.

The Czech president also insists that the West must begin to "learn from its mistakes" and increase support for Ukraine.

Josep Borrell, the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said that many member states present at an informal meeting of foreign ministers supported the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ operation in Kursk Oblast.

