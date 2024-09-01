All Sections
Courier company branch damaged in Russian attack on Kharkiv

Volodymyr Tunik-FryzSunday, 1 September 2024, 15:47
Nova Poshta logo. Stock photo: Nova Poshta on Facebook

A branch of the Ukrainian private courier company Nova Poshta has been damaged in a massive Russian attack on Kharkiv. So far no one has been reported injured.

Source: Nova Poshta press service 

Quote: "Our office in Kharkiv has suffered damage as a result of Russian bombardment. Fortunately, everyone is safe. They were in the shelter at the time of the attack."

The company added that the extent of the damage is being established.

Background: On the afternoon of 1 September, the Russians inflicted about 10 attacks on Kharkiv, injuring 41 people.

