Courier company branch damaged in Russian attack on Kharkiv

A branch of the Ukrainian private courier company Nova Poshta has been damaged in a massive Russian attack on Kharkiv. So far no one has been reported injured.

Source: Nova Poshta press service

Quote: "Our office in Kharkiv has suffered damage as a result of Russian bombardment. Fortunately, everyone is safe. They were in the shelter at the time of the attack."

The company added that the extent of the damage is being established.

Background: On the afternoon of 1 September, the Russians inflicted about 10 attacks on Kharkiv, injuring 41 people.

