Doctors and emergency workers injured in repeat Russian strike on Kharkiv – photos
Emergency workers and doctors who responded to a call after a Russian attack on Kharkiv have been injured in a repeat missile strike.
Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov during the national joint 24/7 newscast; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Viktor Zabashta, Head of Kharkiv Emergency Medical Centre, in a comment to Suspilne Kharkiv, a Kharkiv-related branch of Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne
Quote from Terekhov: "About 40 people are known to have been injured. Fortunately, there are no fatalities, but several people are in a very serious condition.
In addition, the State Emergency Service personnel and ambulances that responded to the call came under fire. The enemy launched a cynical repeat strike, likely with Iskander [missiles], on our city, leaving doctors injured."
Details: Viktor Zabashta noted that two medics had been injured in the repeat Russian strike on Kharkiv.
Quote from Zabashta: "An ambulance team rushed [to the scene], stopping in front of a shopping centre. Shortly after, a second strike hit nearby, damaging the ambulance with debris. A doctor sustained a head injury, while a paramedic suffered a shin fracture from shrapnel. Fortunately, the driver was unharmed. The paramedic's condition is stable and surgery has been performed. However, the doctor has not yet regained consciousness."
Later, Oleh Syniehubov noted that two medics and two emergency workers had been injured.
Background:
- On the afternoon of 1 September, Russian forces delivered about 10 strikes on Kharkiv, leaving 41 civilians injured, including 5 children.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reacted to the latest Russian attack on Kharkiv and addressed world leaders.
- According to the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office, the Russians attacked Kharkiv with Iskander-M ballistic missiles launched from Russia. Eight missiles hit three of the city’s districts.
Support UP or become our patron!