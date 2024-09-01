Doctors and emergency workers injured in repeat Russian strike on Kharkiv – photos

The aftermath of the latest Russian attack on Kharkiv. Photo: Oleh Syniehubov on Telegram

Emergency workers and doctors who responded to a call after a Russian attack on Kharkiv have been injured in a repeat missile strike.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov during the national joint 24/7 newscast; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Viktor Zabashta, Head of Kharkiv Emergency Medical Centre, in a comment to Suspilne Kharkiv, a Kharkiv-related branch of Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne

The aftermath of the latest Russian attack on Kharkiv Photo: Oleh Syniehubov on Telegram

Quote from Terekhov: "About 40 people are known to have been injured. Fortunately, there are no fatalities, but several people are in a very serious condition.

Advertisement:

In addition, the State Emergency Service personnel and ambulances that responded to the call came under fire. The enemy launched a cynical repeat strike, likely with Iskander [missiles], on our city, leaving doctors injured."

Details: Viktor Zabashta noted that two medics had been injured in the repeat Russian strike on Kharkiv.

The aftermath of the latest Russian attack on Kharkiv. Photo: Oleh Syniehubov on Telegram

Quote from Zabashta: "An ambulance team rushed [to the scene], stopping in front of a shopping centre. Shortly after, a second strike hit nearby, damaging the ambulance with debris. A doctor sustained a head injury, while a paramedic suffered a shin fracture from shrapnel. Fortunately, the driver was unharmed. The paramedic's condition is stable and surgery has been performed. However, the doctor has not yet regained consciousness."

Advertisement:

Later, Oleh Syniehubov noted that two medics and two emergency workers had been injured.

Background:

On the afternoon of 1 September, Russian forces delivered about 10 strikes on Kharkiv, leaving 41 civilians injured, including 5 children.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reacted to the latest Russian attack on Kharkiv and addressed world leaders.

According to the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office, the Russians attacked Kharkiv with Iskander-M ballistic missiles launched from Russia. Eight missiles hit three of the city’s districts.

Support UP or become our patron!