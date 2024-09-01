All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Doctors and emergency workers injured in repeat Russian strike on Kharkiv – photos

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 1 September 2024, 17:02
Doctors and emergency workers injured in repeat Russian strike on Kharkiv – photos
The aftermath of the latest Russian attack on Kharkiv. Photo: Oleh Syniehubov on Telegram

Emergency workers and doctors who responded to a call after a Russian attack on Kharkiv have been injured in a repeat missile strike.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov during the national joint 24/7 newscast; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Viktor Zabashta, Head of Kharkiv Emergency Medical Centre, in a comment to Suspilne Kharkiv, a Kharkiv-related branch of Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne

наслідки ударів по Харкову, фото: Олег Синєгубов у Telegram
The aftermath of the latest Russian attack on Kharkiv
Photo: Oleh Syniehubov on Telegram

Quote from Terekhov: "About 40 people are known to have been injured. Fortunately, there are no fatalities, but several people are in a very serious condition.

Advertisement:

In addition, the State Emergency Service personnel and ambulances that responded to the call came under fire. The enemy launched a cynical repeat strike, likely with Iskander [missiles], on our city, leaving doctors injured."

Details: Viktor Zabashta noted that two medics had been injured in the repeat Russian strike on Kharkiv.

наслідки ударів по Харкову, фото: Олег Синєгубов у Telegram
The aftermath of the latest Russian attack on Kharkiv.
Photo: Oleh Syniehubov on Telegram

Quote from Zabashta: "An ambulance team rushed [to the scene], stopping in front of a shopping centre. Shortly after, a second strike hit nearby, damaging the ambulance with debris. A doctor sustained a head injury, while a paramedic suffered a shin fracture from shrapnel. Fortunately, the driver was unharmed. The paramedic's condition is stable and surgery has been performed. However, the doctor has not yet regained consciousness."

Advertisement:

Later,  Oleh Syniehubov noted that two medics and two emergency workers had been injured.

Background: 

Support UP or become our patron!

Kharkivmissile strikeState Emergency Service
Advertisement:

updatedBodies of two volunteers retrieved from rubble of hotel in Mykolaivka

Trump "very offended" by Putin's decision to "support" Harris

Zelenskyy appoints 2 advisers to himself and 2 deputies to chief of President's Office

Ukrainian air defences destroy 15 out of 23 Shahed UAVs and 1 out of 4 missiles launched by Russia overnight

Russians launch airstrike on Sumy: 2 civilians killed, 4 more injured, including children – photos

US and UK intelligence officials comment on Ukraine's Kursk offensive and its effect on Russian elites

All News
Kharkiv
Post service branch damaged in Russian attack on Kharkiv – video
Zelenskyy shows aftermath of Russian attack on Kharkiv – video
Russian forces strike Kharkiv about 10 times, leaving almost 30 civilians injured – video
RECENT NEWS
15:52
Russian UAV strikes minibus in Kherson, wounding 6 people
15:44
EU top diplomat bids Ukraine's former foreign minister Kuleba farewell and praises his successor
15:31
Ukrainian canoeist Yepifanov becomes 2024 Paralympics champion
15:27
Romania's Foreign Ministry protests over Russian Shahed drone entering its territory
15:19
Russian Shahed UAVs damage hotel and restaurant in Odesa Oblast
15:07
Russian UAV crashed in Latvia on Saturday
14:43
Ukraine protests over screening of film about Russian soldiers at festival in Venice
14:27
updatedBodies of two volunteers retrieved from rubble of hotel in Mykolaivka
14:11
Russians attack energy facilities in six oblasts of Ukraine in one day
13:54
Russian attack on Poltava's Communication Institute: 3 more victims die in hospital
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: