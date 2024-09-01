Zelenskyy posts video showing aftermath of latest Russian attack on Kharkiv – video

On the afternoon of 1 September, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed world leaders in response to the latest Russian strike on Kharkiv, in which over 40 civilians were injured.

Source: Zelenskyy on Twitter (X)

Quote: "Russia is once again terrorising Kharkiv, striking civilian infrastructure and the city itself. As of now, there are over 30 wounded. All necessary forces have been deployed for the rescue operation. But to stop this terror, all necessary global forces must be mobilised. What’s required isn’t extraordinary effort, but the sufficient courage of leaders – the courage to give Ukraine everything it needs to defend itself."

Advertisement:

Details: The Prosecutor's Office stated that Kharkiv was attacked by ballistic missiles launched from Russian territory. Eight missiles struck three different districts in the city.

The Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration has reported that more than 40 civilians were injured, including 5 children. People may also be trapped under the rubble.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!