Russians attack energy infrastructure in Kharkiv

The aftermath of the latest Russian attack on Kharkiv. Photo: SES of Ukraine in Kharkiv Oblast

Energy infrastructure in Kharkiv was hit during the massive Russian bombardment of the city on Sunday, 1 September.

Source: a statement from the press service of Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy

Quote from the statement: "An energy facility was attacked during the latest missile strike on Kharkiv."

Advertisement:

The Energy Ministry said work was underway to deal with the aftermath of the attack. Information on casualties is being ascertained.

Background:

A branch of the private courier company Nova Poshta was also damaged in the massive Russian attack on Kharkiv. So far no one there is reported to have been injured.

On the afternoon of 1 September, the Russians launched around 10 strikes on Kharkiv, injuring 41 people.

Support UP or become our patron!