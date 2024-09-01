The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kharkiv. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces delivered about 10 strikes on Kharkiv on the afternoon of 1 September, leaving 44 people injured, including 7 children.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov

Details: Syniehubov reported casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure.

Advertisement:

The Air Force also warned of a threat of further ballistic missile strikes.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov said one of the strikes had damaged a residential area.

Advertisement:

Several households and a supermarket are on fire. There are medics among the casualties.

The Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration later added that the damaged infrastructure includes a shopping centre, a sports facility, and residential buildings.



Update: The Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration later updated its information to indicate that 41 civilians, including 5 children, had been injured. Search and rescue operations continue, as there may be people trapped under the rubble of the sports centre.

One man, an electrician who works there, was trapped under the rubble, but he is safe now.

At least six strikes have been reported near the sports centre, some of which hit the ground.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has addressed world leaders and posted a video showing the aftermath of the Russian missile strike.

At 17:38, Ihor Terekhov reported that 44 people are known to have been injured, including 7 children, the youngest of whom is three months old.

Support UP or become our patron!