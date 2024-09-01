All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian forces hit Kharkiv about 10 times, injuring 44 civilians – video

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 1 September 2024, 14:26
Russian forces hit Kharkiv about 10 times, injuring 44 civilians – video
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kharkiv. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces delivered about 10 strikes on Kharkiv on the afternoon of 1 September, leaving 44 people injured, including 7 children.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov

Details: Syniehubov reported casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure.

Advertisement:

The Air Force also warned of a threat of further ballistic missile strikes.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov said one of the strikes had damaged a residential area.

Advertisement:

Several households and a supermarket are on fire. There are medics among the casualties.

The Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration later added that the damaged infrastructure includes a shopping centre, a sports facility, and residential buildings.

Update: The Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration later updated its information to indicate that 41 civilians, including 5 children, had been injured. Search and rescue operations continue, as there may be people trapped under the rubble of the sports centre.

One man, an electrician who works there, was trapped under the rubble, but he is safe now.

At least six strikes have been reported near the sports centre, some of which hit the ground.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has addressed world leaders and posted a video showing the aftermath of the Russian missile strike.

At 17:38, Ihor Terekhov reported that 44 people are known to have been injured, including 7 children, the youngest of whom is three months old.

Support UP or become our patron!

Kharkivmissile strike
Advertisement:

updatedBodies of two volunteers retrieved from rubble of hotel in Mykolaivka

Trump "very offended" by Putin's decision to "support" Harris

Zelenskyy appoints 2 advisers to himself and 2 deputies to chief of President's Office

Ukrainian air defences destroy 15 out of 23 Shahed UAVs and 1 out of 4 missiles launched by Russia overnight

Russians launch airstrike on Sumy: 2 civilians killed, 4 more injured, including children – photos

US and UK intelligence officials comment on Ukraine's Kursk offensive and its effect on Russian elites

All News
Kharkiv
Russians attack energy infrastructure in Kharkiv
Doctors and emergency workers injured in repeat Russian strike on Kharkiv – photos
Courier company branch damaged in Russian attack on Kharkiv
RECENT NEWS
15:52
Russian UAV strikes minibus in Kherson, wounding 6 people
15:44
EU top diplomat bids Ukraine's former foreign minister Kuleba farewell and praises his successor
15:31
Ukrainian canoeist Yepifanov becomes 2024 Paralympics champion
15:27
Romania's Foreign Ministry protests over Russian Shahed drone entering its territory
15:19
Russian Shahed UAVs damage hotel and restaurant in Odesa Oblast
15:07
Russian UAV crashed in Latvia on Saturday
14:43
Ukraine protests over screening of film about Russian soldiers at festival in Venice
14:27
updatedBodies of two volunteers retrieved from rubble of hotel in Mykolaivka
14:11
Russians attack energy facilities in six oblasts of Ukraine in one day
13:54
Russian attack on Poltava's Communication Institute: 3 more victims die in hospital
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: