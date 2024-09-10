Russia loses another 1,380 soldiers in one day

A Ukrainian soldier launching fire. Photo: Facebook of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,380 soldiers killed and wounded, 50 artillery systems and 19 armoured personnel carriers over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote from the General Staff: "Due to the constant receipt of updated intelligence data, it became necessary to adjust some positions of total enemy losses - cruise missiles. The total figure has been adjusted, and the losses per day are reported as usual."

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 10 September 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 627,790 (+1,380) military personnel;

8,640 (+1) tanks;

16,925 (+19) armoured combat vehicles;

17,880 (+50) artillery systems;

1,180 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

942 (+0) air defence systems;

368 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

328 (+0) helicopters;

14,933 (+36) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,591 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

24,330 (+68) vehicles and tankers;

3,053 (+4) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

