Russia loses another 1,380 soldiers in one day
Tuesday, 10 September 2024, 07:48
Russia has lost 1,380 soldiers killed and wounded, 50 artillery systems and 19 armoured personnel carriers over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Quote from the General Staff: "Due to the constant receipt of updated intelligence data, it became necessary to adjust some positions of total enemy losses - cruise missiles. The total figure has been adjusted, and the losses per day are reported as usual."
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 10 September 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 627,790 (+1,380) military personnel;
- 8,640 (+1) tanks;
- 16,925 (+19) armoured combat vehicles;
- 17,880 (+50) artillery systems;
- 1,180 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 942 (+0) air defence systems;
- 368 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 328 (+0) helicopters;
- 14,933 (+36) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,591 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 24,330 (+68) vehicles and tankers;
- 3,053 (+4) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
