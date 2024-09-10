Russia increases number of attacks in Ukraine's south, putting most pressure on left bank of Dnipro River

The Russian forces have significantly increased the number of attacks in the operational area of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group of Troops. On 9 September, they launched more than 330 strikes with kamikaze drones, the most in several months.

Source: Captain Dmytro Lykhovii, spokesperson for the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group of Troops, on Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne Online

Quote: "The intensity of the enemy's assault and the number of attacks have increased significantly. The Russians are putting the most pressure on our [Ukrainian – ed.] positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast.

Advertisement:

I would like to draw your attention to the fact that over the past day, the enemy launched more than 330 strikes with kamikaze drones, not counting Shaheds, and this is the most in the last few months. Most of these strikes (by kamikaze drones) took place in Kherson Oblast."

Details: Lykhovii said that the number of Russian artillery attacks has also increased significantly - 312 over the past day - and the number of ammunition drops from UAVs was 224 over the day of 9 September.

Support UP or become our patron!