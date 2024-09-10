All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russia increases number of attacks in Ukraine's south, putting most pressure on left bank of Dnipro River

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 10 September 2024, 11:15
Russia increases number of attacks in Ukraine's south, putting most pressure on left bank of Dnipro River
Captain Dmytro Lykhovii

The Russian forces have significantly increased the number of attacks in the operational area of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group of Troops. On 9 September, they launched more than 330 strikes with kamikaze drones, the most in several months.

Source: Captain Dmytro Lykhovii, spokesperson for the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group of Troops, on Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne Online

Quote: "The intensity of the enemy's assault and the number of attacks have increased significantly. The Russians are putting the most pressure on our [Ukrainian – ed.] positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast.

Advertisement:

I would like to draw your attention to the fact that over the past day, the enemy launched more than 330 strikes with kamikaze drones, not counting Shaheds, and this is the most in the last few months. Most of these strikes (by kamikaze drones) took place in Kherson Oblast."

Details: Lykhovii said that the number of Russian artillery attacks has also increased significantly - 312 over the past day -  and the number of ammunition drops from UAVs was 224 over the day of 9 September.

Support UP or become our patron!

warKherson Oblast
Advertisement:

Tonnes of ammunition blew up: Ukrainian Navy destroy Russian storages near occupied Mariupol

European Commission President changes candidate for Commissioner for Enlargement and Recovery of Ukraine

Russians attack Sumy, power and water cut off in some neighbourhoods

Russians execute unarmed Ukrainian prisoner of war with sword

UK to not allow Ukraine to strike targets in Russia without US consent

Journalists expose Kremlin's disinformation contractor agency that spreads discrediting information about Ukraine

All News
war
Russians kill 3 civilians and injure 5 more in Donetsk Oblast over 24 hours – photos
Russians make 87 unsuccessful attacks on Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts
White House submits classified report to Congress on its Ukraine strategy – Reuters
RECENT NEWS
16:09
Tonnes of ammunition blew up: Ukrainian Navy destroy Russian storages near occupied Mariupol
16:04
Russian strike on Kharkiv: 6 people injured, including 4 rescue workers
15:20
Ukrainian President's Office adviser on victory plan: No frozen war, ceasefire or transferring territories to Russia
14:58
EU prepares Plan B loan to Ukraine using Russian assets in case of US' non-participation
14:37
West spent US$2 billion to purchase products made from Russian oil in 2024
14:09
Kremlin claims no appeals for humanitarian corridor were received from Sudzha residents
13:38
Russians attack Sumy Oblast with guided aerial bombs, injuring two people – photos
13:35
Germany to provide additional €100 million in aid to Ukraine this winter
12:44
Russia attacked Ukrainian railway infrastructure nearly 50 times in August
12:37
79% of Ukrainians wouldn't move to the US or Europe even with citizenship, poll finds
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: