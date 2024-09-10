All Sections
Council of Europe condemns illegal elections in occupied Crimea

Mariya YemetsTuesday, 10 September 2024, 12:46
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Council of Europe has condemned the sham elections Russia held in occupied Crimea and the city of Sevastopol (also in Crimea) and has expressed its support for Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, with reference to Marc Cools, President of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of the Council of Europe

Details: Speaking on behalf of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of the Council of Europe, Cools condemned the elections Russia held in Crimea and Sevastopol, saying that Russia’s actions were illegal.

"The results of these elections cannot be recognised, just like the elections in Russia itself, which are not free and fair. I reiterate our unwavering commitment to the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders. Crimea is Ukraine," Cools said.

Background:

  • The European Union has also condemned the illegal local elections held by the Russian Federation in occupied Crimea and Sevastopol. 
  • 8 September was an election day in Russia, when voters elected members of local authorities across the Russian Federation. Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry stressed that the results of the so-called elections are null and void, and the elections themselves are illegitimate.

Crimeawar
