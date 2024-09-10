All Sections
Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 10 September 2024, 20:36
Zelenskyy: We can see what steps are being planned in Moscow, and we will act accordingly
Photo: President’s Office

Moscow's future plans and Ukraine's response to them were reviewed during briefings by Ukrainian intelligence and the Security Service on 10 September, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening video address

Quote: "Intelligence reports from Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and the Foreign Intelligence Service. Details about the opportunities existing for Ukraine, as well as the threats. We see what steps are being planned in Moscow, and we will act accordingly – as tough as necessary for the sake of Ukraine.

And I want to say now to anyone in the world who still wants to help Putin in any way: we will do everything we can not only to defend our state and people, but to really consolidate the world for the sake of strong responses to warmongering or any attempt to prolong the war."

Details: Zelenskyy said he had officially introduced Ukraine's new Minister of Foreign Affairs, Andrii Sybiha. One of his primary responsibilities is to restructure Ukrainian diplomacy so that Ukraine and its allies can respond much more effectively to the challenges they face.

There was also a report on the situation on the battlefield.

Quote: "Today there was a report from Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi. I thank all our warriors who are holding the Pokrovsk front, who are holding the Kurakhove front – who are really securing our positions. And we are approaching steps by our partners that can help now."

