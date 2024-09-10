Russians fire on Sumy Oblast border 66 times in one day

On 10 September, Russian troops fired 66 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The Russians fired 66 times during the day at the border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast. 181 explosions were recorded. Velyka Pysarivka, Khotin, Krasnopillia, Esman, Bilopillia, Shalyhyne, Hlukhiv, Berezivka, Putyvl, Richkiv, and Druzhba hromadas were attacked. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]"

Details: The Russian troops attacked the Khotin, Richkiv, Bilopillia, Esman, Velyka Pysarivka, Berezivka, and Hlukhiv hromadas with guided aerial bombs.

The Russians also used mortars, FPV drones, artillery, and grenade launchers.

