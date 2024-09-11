Russia loses 1,140 soldiers and 56 artillery systems in one day

A tank on fire. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine’s defence forces continue to inflict losses on Russia as it has lost 1,140 soldiers killed and wounded, 13 armoured combat vehicles and 56 artillery systems over the past day alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 11 September 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 628,930 (+1,140) military personnel;

8,642 (+2) tanks;

16,938 (+13) armoured combat vehicles;

17,936 (+56) artillery systems;

1,182 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;

943 (+1) air defence systems;

368 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

328 (+0) helicopters;

14,990 (+57) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,591 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

24,388 (+58) vehicles and tankers;

3,059 (+6) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

