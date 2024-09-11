All Sections
Freight train derails in Russia's Belgorod Oblast after explosion – photo

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 11 September 2024, 11:00
The town of Novy Oskol. Screenshot: Google maps

A freight train has been derailed after an explosion on the railway in Belgorod Oblast, Russia.

Source: Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov on Telegram

Quote: "A locomotive and several empty freight wagons have been derailed due to illegal interference with railway operations in the Novy Oskol district. There were no casualties."

Details: Gladkov said passenger trains passing through this section have been rerouted. 

He also added that emergency services are working at the scene. Further information about the consequences is being confirmed.

Update: Russian Telegram channel Baza reports that the railway accident occurred after an explosion.

Photo: Russian Telegram channel Baza

Russia's Investigative Committee noted that a diesel locomotive of a freight train and 11 wagons had derailed. An investigation was opened under Article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code (a terrorist attack that caused significant property damage).

Support UP or become our patron!

