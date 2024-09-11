All Sections
One civilian killed in Russian attack on Kamianske district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 11 September 2024, 12:14
One civilian killed in Russian attack on Kamianske district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces struck the Kamianske district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 11 September, leaving one person dead and several more injured.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Ukraine's Air Force

Quote: "A man has been killed in the Russian attack. In addition, [more civilians] have been injured. An air-raid warning is still in effect in the oblast. Do not ignore it."

Details: Earlier, Ukraine's Air Force reported the threat of ballistic missile strikes from the southeast.

 
Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Updated: Lysak later reported that the victim was aged 38 and offered his condolences to the man’s family and friends. 

He also reported that one person was burned, prompting hospitalisation. Doctors report the victim's condition as moderate.

The Prosecutor's Office reported that two people were hurt in the attack.

Lysak later reported that in addition to a 22-year-old man, a woman, 33, was injured in the Russian attack. She sustained a blast injury and a contusion. They are both currently in the hospital. Doctors describe their condition as moderate.

In addition, one of the businesses has been destroyed as a result of the attack. Fire was observed there.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblastattackcasualties
