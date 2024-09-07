All Sections
Number of people injured in Russian missile attack on Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast rises to 82

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 7 September 2024, 15:54
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Pavlohrad in. Photo:  Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

The number of people injured in the Russian missile attack on the city of Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, has risen to 82, within more than 24 hours after the strike.

Source: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: Seven out of 82 injured are minors.

The Ukrainian authorities noted that 60 people remain in hospital.

A 69-year-old man is in a serious condition. He suffered a craniocerebral injury and shrapnel wounds.

All others have moderate or light injuries.

Background: On 6 September, Russian forces fired five Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles on Pavlohrad.

