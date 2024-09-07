Number of people injured in Russian missile attack on Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast rises to 82
Saturday, 7 September 2024, 15:54
The number of people injured in the Russian missile attack on the city of Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, has risen to 82, within more than 24 hours after the strike.
Source: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration
Details: Seven out of 82 injured are minors.
The Ukrainian authorities noted that 60 people remain in hospital.
A 69-year-old man is in a serious condition. He suffered a craniocerebral injury and shrapnel wounds.
All others have moderate or light injuries.
Background: On 6 September, Russian forces fired five Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles on Pavlohrad.
