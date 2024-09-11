All Sections
Zelenskyy on Mongolia's failure to arrest Putin: whole world responsible

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 11 September 2024, 17:24
Zelenskyy on Mongolia's failure to arrest Putin: whole world responsible
Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh (left) and Russian leader Vladimir Putin (right) in Mongolia. Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Mongolia’s failure, as a signatory to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, to arrest Russian leader Vladimir Putin during the latter’s visit is the responsibility of the whole world, and that the degradation of the international legal system has to be stopped.

Source: Zelenskyy during the United for Justice conference, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine

Quote from Zelenskyy: "The Rome Statute has to be effective, but Mongolia recently made an exception for Putin. It’s not just one person’s responsibility, it’s the responsibility of the whole world: to stop the degradation of the [international] legal system and prevent the destruction of those norms that remain."

Details: Zelenskyy believes that the international legal system has to operate in such a way that the Rome Statute and the ICC arrest warrants would guarantee that war crime suspects are cut off from the international community.

When talking about how the global community should act, Zelenskyy said it has to "put pressure" on Putin, "isolate him and force him to put an end to this war and search for peace."

