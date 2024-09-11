All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Generals and diplomats call for Ukraine to be allowed to strike deep into Russia with Western-supplied weapons

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 11 September 2024, 09:07
Generals and diplomats call for Ukraine to be allowed to strike deep into Russia with Western-supplied weapons
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy will visit Kyiv on 11 September. Stock photo: US Department of State

Generals, diplomats and civil society leaders have signed an open letter to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy calling for Ukraine to be authorised to strike deep into Russia with long-range weapons provided by its partners.

Source: a letter provided to Ukrainska Pravda by the signatories

Quote: "With news of your upcoming trip to Kyiv, we write as national security experts and former government officials from the United States and the United Kingdom to urge you to lift restrictions on Ukraine’s use of Western-provided weapons to strike deep into Russia."

Advertisement:

Details: The signatories emphasise that the United States and the United Kingdom have made an "admirable" decision to equip Ukraine with ATACMS air defence systems and long-range Storm Shadow missiles.

"But [Western countries] have made this aid less impactful by arbitrarily limiting how Kyiv can use it. We must act with alacrity. A change in policy cannot come soon enough. This winter will be the worst yet as Ukrainians attempt to keep their country running despite Moscow’s intensified bombings to destroy the Ukrainian energy grid and freeze them in their homes," the letter reads.

The signatories stressed that over 900 days of war have shown that Russian ruler Vladimir Putin's repeated threats are nothing more than an attempt to keep Ukraine's partners from properly arming the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Advertisement:

"Easing the restrictions on Western weapons will not cause Moscow to escalate. We know this because Ukraine is already striking territory Russia considers its own – including Crimea and Kursk – with these weapons and Moscow’s response remains unchanged," the letter says.

The authors of the statement noted that Iran has deepened its support for the Russian invasion by providing short-range ballistic missiles that Russia will use against Ukrainian civilians.

They emphasise that Ukraine should be able to use Western-provided weapons to destroy the sites hosting these missiles, along with more than 200 other Russian military and paramilitary sites identified by the Institute for the Study of War as being within range of ATACMS missiles at the disposal of Ukrainian forces.

"It’s far more cost-effective to destroy the archer rather than the arrow. We urge you to listen to your partners in Kyiv this week and allow Ukraine to strike all legitimate targets in Russia with the weapons the US and UK have provided. Let Ukraine defend itself," the signatories of the letter concluded.

Background:

  • Earlier, it was reported that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy would arrive in Kyiv on 11 September.
  • On 10 September, US President Joe Biden stated that the issue of lifting the ban on Ukraine's use of Western-provided long-range weapons was under consideration.

Support UP or become our patron!

USAUKaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:

Tonnes of ammunition blew up: Ukrainian Navy destroy Russian storages near occupied Mariupol

European Commission President changes candidate for Commissioner for Enlargement and Recovery of Ukraine

Russians attack Sumy, power and water cut off in some neighbourhoods

Russians execute unarmed Ukrainian prisoner of war with sword

UK to not allow Ukraine to strike targets in Russia without US consent

Journalists expose Kremlin's disinformation contractor agency that spreads discrediting information about Ukraine

All News
USA
US presidential election: pop star Taylor Swift endorses Harris
Number of Republicans in US Congress urge Biden to lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of Western-supplied weapons in Russia
US Secretary of State and UK Foreign Secretary to meet with Zelenskyy and government officials in Kyiv on Wednesday
RECENT NEWS
16:09
Tonnes of ammunition blew up: Ukrainian Navy destroy Russian storages near occupied Mariupol
16:04
Russian strike on Kharkiv: 6 people injured, including 4 rescue workers
15:20
Ukrainian President's Office adviser on victory plan: No frozen war, ceasefire or transferring territories to Russia
14:58
EU prepares Plan B loan to Ukraine using Russian assets in case of US' non-participation
14:37
West spent US$2 billion to purchase products made from Russian oil in 2024
14:09
Kremlin claims no appeals for humanitarian corridor were received from Sudzha residents
13:38
Russians attack Sumy Oblast with guided aerial bombs, injuring two people – photos
13:35
Germany to provide additional €100 million in aid to Ukraine this winter
12:44
Russia attacked Ukrainian railway infrastructure nearly 50 times in August
12:37
79% of Ukrainians wouldn't move to the US or Europe even with citizenship, poll finds
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: