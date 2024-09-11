Putin's spokesperson comments on Ukraine's plans to strike targets deep into Russia with long-range weapons

Dmitry Peskov, the spokesperson for Russian ruler Vladimir Putin, believes that the decision to authorise Ukraine to strike targets deep into Russian territory with US-supplied ATACMS missiles has been made.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti

Details: Peskov also believes that this decision is now being "formalised" through the media.

Putin's spokesman noted that the involvement of the United States and European countries in Russia's war against Ukraine "is direct, and each new step increases it".

"The very fact of the SVO ('special military operation' is how the Russian propaganda calls the war against Ukraine – ed.) is a response to possible strikes deep into Russia," Peskov said.

Why it matters: Russia invaded and occupied Ukrainian Crimea and part of Donbas back in 2014. In 2022, the Russian Federation launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, attacking civilian settlements across the country at night with missiles and bombs. It was noteworthy that Russian propagandists in the early days actively spread statements that "Russia will take Kyiv in 3 days", and Russian soldiers advancing on Kyiv were carrying their full-dress uniforms to parade down Khreshchatyk [main street in Kyiv – ed.] during these "3 days".

However, the Armed Forces of Ukraine managed to drive the Russians out of Kyiv, Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts. And they are continuing to hold back the Russians on other fronts.

Sensing that it would not be possible to achieve victory, Russia began to promote the idea of alleged peace talks through which it wants to retain all the occupied territories. At the same time, the Russians are continuing to terrorise Ukraine, striking at energy and civilian infrastructure and residential buildings. Most often, they do this at night.

Despite the huge number of weapons and equipment, the Russian army is suffering heavy losses. And as of 2 September 2024 – after more than 10 years of war and more than two and a half years of full-scale invasion – the Russians have not been able to achieve even the smallest strategic victory: occupying the whole of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. In the cities and villages in the east of Ukraine, battles continue for every street and house. The Russians are trying to look for weapons and mercenaries in other countries.

Putin continues to distort reality in his speeches and statements, trying to make Russia the victim while seeking support from China and North Korea. In particular, he is buying missiles from North Korea which he launches at peaceful settlements in Ukraine.

The operation in Kursk Oblast began on 6 August. On 10 August, on the fifth day of the Ukrainian army's offensive deep into Russia, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy acknowledged that Ukraine had brought the war to Russian territory.

On 27 August, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that since the beginning of the operation in Kursk Oblast in Russia, Ukraine had captured 594 Russian soldiers and controlled more than 100 settlements or 1,294 square kilometres.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that such actions are aimed at creating a buffer zone to prevent Russian military operations against Ukraine.

At present, Ukraine is asking its partners for authorisation to use long-range weapons provided by the West to hit military targets deep inside Russia.

Generals, diplomats and civil society leaders have signed an open letter to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, calling for Ukraine to be authorised to strike deep into Russia with long-range weapons provided by its partners.

A group of US House Republicans also called on the White House to lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of US-supplied long-range weapons, including ATACMS missiles, deep into Russian territory.

On 10 September, US President Joe Biden hinted that the US might lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range weapons in Russia.

