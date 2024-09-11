Russia has killed over 100 civilian medics since start of full-scale war – Ukraine's Health Minister

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, one hundred civilian medical workers have been killed by Russia as they were providing patients with medical care.

Source: Ministry of Health of Ukraine, with reference to Health Minister Viktor Liashko, who revealed this information at the international conference United for Justice: Accountability for Attacks against Civilian Targets

Details: This data does not include Ukrainian healthcare workers who work for the Armed Forces of Ukraine or have remained in areas under Russian occupation.

"Over 100 medical workers have been killed by Russian terrorists while on the premises of civilian healthcare institutions. This number does not include those who work in the defence forces and those who stayed in the temporarily occupied territories," Liashko explained.

In addition, 1,887 medical institutions have been damaged by Russian attacks since the full-scale invasion began. Another 216 are beyond repair.

The World Bank estimates that at least US$7 billion will be needed to rebuild Ukraine’s medical facilities.

"The cost of rebuilding our healthcare system is incredibly high. However, we realise that the medical system is first and foremost about people – our medics who, from day one of the full-scale invasion, have come to their workplaces and continued to vaccinate, treat and save their patients and put them back on their feet," Liashko added.

Liashko added that the Russian army also attacks ambulances, which are constantly under fire in frontline areas. Over 500 have been lost as a result – either completely destroyed or stolen by the Russians.

"584 vehicles in the emergency medical aid system have been lost. That’s one in five vehicles," Liashko noted.

Earlier, Ukrainska Pravda reported the death of Yevhen Yurko, a 21-year-old medical assistant who was seriously injured as he was helping people who had been injured in a Russian attack on the city of Kharkiv.

