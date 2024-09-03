All Sections
Ambulance paramedic injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv on 1 September dies in hospital

Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 3 September 2024, 13:48
Ambulance paramedic injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv on 1 September dies in hospital
Yevhen Yurko. Photo: Kharkiv National Medical University

Yevhen Yurko, a 21-year-old emergency medical assistant, who was injured in the Russian attack on the city of Kharkiv on 1 September, died in hospital on 3 September.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Ihor Terekhov, the mayor of Kharkiv  

Quote from Syniehubov: "Unfortunately, one person who was injured in the enemy's attack on Kharkiv died in hospital. He was an emergency medical assistant and was 21 years old." 

Details: Later, Terekhov said that Yurko was a fifth-year student at a medical university. He was seriously injured during the attack on 1 September, and his condition was assessed by doctors as serious.

"My condolences to the man's family and friends. I know that our enemy will be held accountable for killing him, as well as for the thousands of lives of other innocent Ukrainians," Terekhov added.

Background:

  • On the afternoon of 1 September, the Russians struck the city of Kharkiv with about 10 missiles, injuring more than 40 people. In particular, rescue workers and doctors who responded to the call after the attack were injured in a repeat strike.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the recent Russian attack on Kharkiv and appealed to world leaders to help Ukraine defend itself.
  • The Ukrainian Prosecutor's Office stressed that Kharkiv had been attacked with Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the territory of Russia.

