Top US and UK diplomats reaffirm their full support for Ukraine in war against Russia

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy have reaffirmed their support for Ukraine to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Blinken added that he and the UK Foreign Secretary would be visiting Ukraine to continue their work and hear from Ukrainian officials about how they see the months ahead, and what the US and the UK can do to continue to strengthen their support for Ukraine in the future.

Noting that this is the first time in well over a decade that officials from the two countries have made a joint visit, Lammy said they had done so to convey once again their full support for the Ukrainian struggle.

He expressed his gratitude for the partnership and his condolences for the huge number of deaths sustained by Ukraine's civilian population over the past two weeks.

On 11 September, the UK announced the allocation of at least £242 million to support Ukraine amid constant Russian attacks, as well as the allocation of US$484 million in financial support and the supply of military equipment.

On the same day, following a meeting with UK Foreign Minister David Lammy, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal praised London for providing £30 million to boost the Ukrainian energy sector.

