UK Foreign Minister announces large £600m aid package for Ukraine

The UK has announced the allocation of at least £242 million to support Ukraine amid constant Russian attacks, as well as the allocation of US$484 million in financial support and the supply of military equipment.

Source: statement by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) on the visit of David Lammy, UK Foreign Secretary, to the city of Kyiv, as reported by European Pravda

Details: David Lammy, UK Foreign Secretary, and Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, reaffirmed the UK and US joint support for Ukraine during their joint visit to Kyiv on 11 September. This is the first joint visit of the UK Foreign Secretary and the US Secretary of State in history, which underlines the UK and US unwavering commitment to support Ukraine, the FCDO said.

During his first visit as Foreign Secretary to Ukraine, Mr Lammy announced at least £600 million worth of support to Ukraine against Russia’s illegal invasion.

A total of £242 million will be made available in 2024-2025 for urgent humanitarian, energy and stabilisation needs, as well as to support reform, recovery and reconstruction. As Russian missile and drone attacks continue to kill civilians and destroy vital infrastructure, the commitment will ensure support to the most vulnerable groups in Ukraine, as well as support for longer-term economic, recovery and energy needs.

The Foreign Secretary also announced the intention to provide US$484 million in loan guarantees for World Bank lending before the end of the year to bolster Ukraine’s economic stability.

These funds will be used to support vital public services, including the operation of schools and hospitals, paying salaries to civil servants and funding pensions.

"The UK’s support to Ukraine is unwavering. Our commitment of over £600 million worth of support is the latest instalment in our enduring support to Ukraine. This will provide vital support to Ukrainians as they continue to endure relentless Russian attacks," Lammy said.

This year’s funding includes £100 million in humanitarian assistance to support the most vulnerable Ukrainians, including those living in communities at the frontline of relentless Russian attacks and those displaced to neighbouring countries and communities.

A further £20 million will double this year’s support for essential repairs and protection of the power grid of Ukraine, restore access to vital energy sources and strengthen Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

A total of £40 million will fund stabilisation and early recovery to ensure Ukraine not only wins the war, but can make a head-start on winning the peace. This funding includes vital assistance to Ukraine to resist Russian aggression, support in the stabilisation of recently liberated territories, and funding for the prosecution of those responsible for war crimes committed in Ukraine.

The Foreign Secretary will also announce the first investment in Ukraine by British International Investment, the UK’s development finance institute under the G7-initiated Ukraine Investment Platform. This £30 million of support to the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development’s (EBRD) Trade Facilitation Programme will support trade flows of critical goods, including food, in Ukraine.

John Healey, UK Defence Secretary, confirmed that air defence missiles, equipment for F16 fighter jets, AS90 self-propelled guns and spare barrels, military boats, and maritime guns had been delivered to Ukraine within the government’s commitment to ramp up and speed up deliveries of military support for Ukraine, announced in April.

Healey added that hundreds of additional anti-aircraft missiles, tens of thousands of additional artillery shells and more armoured equipment would be delivered to Ukraine by the end of 2024.

Recently, the European Commission announced the allocation of additional €40 million for Ukraine amid constant Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

On 5 September, the Swedish government voted to give an additional €44 million to support heat and power supply in Ukraine.

