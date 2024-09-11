Two civilians injured in Russian attacks on border areas in Sumy Oblast

Two civilians were injured in Russian attacks on border areas in Sumy Oblast on Wednesday, 11 September.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: A man driving a bread van was injured as a result of a Russian FPV drone strike in the Myropillia hromada [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Advertisement:

In the Krasnopillia hromada, the Russians mounted mortar attacks and artillery attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems, and dropped explosives from UAVs. The Russians also launched an attack with FPV drones, injuring a civilian.

Quote: "During the day, the Russians have carried out 62 attacks on border territories and settlements in Sumy Oblast. 166 explosions have been documented. The hromadas hit were Myropillia, Yunakivka, Velyka Pysarivka, Khotin, Krasnopillia, Esman, Bilopillia, Berezivska, Lebedynska, Seredyna-Buda, Znob-Novhorodske and Druzhba."

Support UP or become our patron!