Estonian president arrives in Kyiv

Estonian President Alar Karis arrived in Kyiv on an official visit on Thursday, 12 September.

Source: European Pravda, citing Alar Karis on X and Facebook

Details: Karis announced on X that he had arrived in "the great city of Kyiv" and was looking forward to the meetings he had lined up there.

"We have meetings and discussions ahead of us to reaffirm our enduring support for Ukraine and its goals. We stand with the Ukrainian people in their fight for freedom and independence," Karis posted on Facebook.

Karis’s visit to the Ukrainian capital comes a day after his Baltic counterparts, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda and Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa, also visited Kyiv to attend the Crimea Platform summit.

