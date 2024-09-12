All Sections
151 miners trapped underground in Dobropillia due to Russian attack

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 12 September 2024, 14:02
151 miners trapped underground in Dobropillia due to Russian attack
Stock photo: Volynets on Facebook

As a result of a Russian attack on civilian infrastructure, 151 miners have been trapped underground at the Dobropillia mine in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Mykhailo Volynets, Head of the Confederation of Free Trade Unions of Ukraine, on Facebook

Details: The city of Dobropillia and the surrounding settlements have lost power as a result of a Russian attack. The coal mines were left without electricity.

Currently, due to a lack of electricity, the production facilities are experiencing gas pollution and flooding. Volynets also mentions that mining equipment and installations are at risk of being damaged due to flooding.

Donetsk Oblastwar
