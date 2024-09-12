151 miners trapped underground in Dobropillia due to Russian attack

As a result of a Russian attack on civilian infrastructure, 151 miners have been trapped underground at the Dobropillia mine in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Mykhailo Volynets, Head of the Confederation of Free Trade Unions of Ukraine, on Facebook

Details: The city of Dobropillia and the surrounding settlements have lost power as a result of a Russian attack. The coal mines were left without electricity.

Currently, due to a lack of electricity, the production facilities are experiencing gas pollution and flooding. Volynets also mentions that mining equipment and installations are at risk of being damaged due to flooding.

