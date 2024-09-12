All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

NATO scrambles fighter jets after Russian bombers detected near Latvia

Ulyana Krychkovska, Tetyana OliynykThursday, 12 September 2024, 18:44
NATO scrambles fighter jets after Russian bombers detected near Latvia
Photo: Gaisa Spēki

On 11 September, four Russian military aircraft were spotted in the airspace over the Baltic Sea near the Latvian border without a flight plan or operational transponders, prompting NATO to scramble patrol aircraft.

Source: Delfi, citing the Latvian Air Force, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Latvian military said they had identified two Su-30SM fighters and two Tu-22M3 bombers.

Advertisement:

NATO patrol planes took off from Latvian territory to identify and escort the Russian aircraft.

In the first eight months of 2024, 109 occurrences of Russian military aircraft flying over the Baltic Sea near Latvian territorial waters have been recorded.

Latvia's president Edgars Rinkēvičs announced on Sunday, 8 September that a Russian military drone had crashed in Latvian territory on Saturday. The army stated that the UAV had flown into Latvian airspace from Belarus and was spotted immediately.

Advertisement:

NATO said it had no information suggesting that the crash of the Russian drone in Latvia was intentional.

Representatives of the Latvian National Armed Forces later said that the drone, discovered the day before in the country's east, was equipped with explosives and had been used to launch attacks on Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

NATOfighter jets
Advertisement:

European Commission President changes candidate for Commissioner for Enlargement and Recovery of Ukraine

Russians attack Sumy, power and water cut off in some neighbourhoods

Russians execute unarmed Ukrainian prisoner of war with sword

UK to not allow Ukraine to strike targets in Russia without US consent

Journalists expose Kremlin's disinformation contractor agency that spreads discrediting information about Ukraine

Ukraine's war victory plan is 90% ready – Zelenskyy

All News
NATO
White House not taken aback by Russian drones falling in NATO countries: it happened before
NATO has no evidence that Russian drone crashed in Latvia intentionally
Russian drones crashed on NATO territory due to our inaction – Lithuanian foreign minister
RECENT NEWS
16:04
Russian strike on Kharkiv: 6 people injured, including 4 rescue workers
15:20
Ukrainian President's Office adviser on victory plan: No frozen war, ceasefire or transferring territories to Russia
14:58
EU prepares Plan B loan to Ukraine using Russian assets in case of US' non-participation
14:37
West spent US$2 billion to purchase products made from Russian oil in 2024
14:09
Kremlin claims no appeals for humanitarian corridor were received from Sudzha residents
13:38
Russians attack Sumy Oblast with guided aerial bombs, injuring two people – photos
13:35
Germany to provide additional €100 million in aid to Ukraine this winter
12:44
Russia attacked Ukrainian railway infrastructure nearly 50 times in August
12:37
79% of Ukrainians wouldn't move to the US or Europe even with citizenship, poll finds
12:31
European Commission President changes candidate for Commissioner for Enlargement and Recovery of Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: