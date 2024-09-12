Situation escalates on left bank of Dnipro River

Russian troops are trying to occupy the grey zone on the left bank of the Dnipro River on the Prydniprovske front.

Source: Dmytro Lykhoviy, spokesperson for the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group of Troops, on the air of the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "The enemy is using significant efforts to occupy the grey zone on the so-called islands, or the area that is cut by straits, mouths of the Dnipro, and various water obstacles on the left bank. The fighting there is somewhat complicated by the need for logistics using boats and jet skis."

Details: He noted that compared to the previous period of relative calm, there is a sharp increase in the intensity of the fighting.

The spokesperson said Ukrainian troops are managing to hold positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River, starting from the mouth of the river and further east of Krynky.

