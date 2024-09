Mobile air defence firing group. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Air defence was operating in Odesa Oblast on the night of 13-14 September, and explosions had rung out.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force; Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov

Quote: "Odesa and Chornomorsk, air defence is responding to Shaheds!"

Details: Trukhanov wrote that explosions rang out in the city and called on residents to take shelter.

