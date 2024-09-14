All Sections
Hundreds of pro-Russian posters appear in Italy

Iryna Kutielieva, Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 14 September 2024, 09:31
Handshake in the colours of the Italian and Russian flags. Photo: Barbie Nadeau/CNN

This summer, hundreds of posters have appeared on the streets of Italian cities with the slogan "Russia is not our enemy" and images of a handshake in the colours of the Italian and Russian flags.

Source: CNN; European Pravda

Details: Some posters also include "No more money for weapons for Ukraine and Israel. We want peace. We reject war". 

The responsibility for the posters was claimed by the group Sovranita Popolare.

The posters, which first appeared in northern Italy in June and were then spotted in Verona, Modena, Parma, Pisa and several cities in the southern region of Calabria, were funded by associations created in protest against the closure of shops in the country.

The Ukrainian Embassy in Rome responded to the situation, stating, "We are deeply concerned by the arrogance of Russian propaganda in the Eternal City" in a post on social media platform Twitter (X).

The official reaction to the posters varied by region. The local authorities removed them in some places, while they were allowed to remain until the end of the period paid for in others. 

The mayor’s office in Rome was dissatisfied with the posters because they displayed both the city’s name and its official symbol. The city ordered the local police and the advertising company that owns the billboards in Rome to remove all the posters.

In turn, Sovranita Popolare published an article claiming responsibility for the campaign and quoted Article 11 of the Italian Constitution, which states that "Italy rejects war as an instrument of aggression against the freedom of other peoples and as a means for the settlement of international disputes."

The group argued that "politicians, leaders, parties and the government, supported by the allied and complicit press, slowly and by turning to Italian citizens, have stirred up fear that the enemy is close to invading Europe" since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"For two years, Italian warmongers have been fueling Russophobia, a feeling of hatred towards Russian people, culture and art," Sovranita Popolare claimed.

An Italian media regulation official told CNN that Italian law does not require cities or regions to approve the content of posters, but companies owning advertising spaces must adhere to rules that prohibit support for fascism or other extreme views.

Background: At the beginning of September, it was reported that the Italian government was suspected of ambiguity regarding its stance on Ukraine following a meeting of the leaders of the three ruling parties in Italy, aimed at signalling the alignment of positions before the parliament resumed work after the summer break.

