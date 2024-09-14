All Sections
Ukrainian air assault troops crush Russian airborne forces unit in Russia's Kursk Oblast – video

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 14 September 2024, 13:47
A Russian armoured vehicle being destroyed. Photo: Screenshot from video by Ukraine's Air Assault Forces

The Russians deployed 14 pieces of military equipment to storm the positions of Ukrainian airborne forces in Russia's Kursk Oblast on Friday. Ukrainian troops crushed them in a several-hour battle.

Source: Ukraine's Air Assault Forces

Details: The Russians used 2 tanks, 11 airborne infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) and one armoured personnel carrier (APC) belonging to a unit from Russia's Airborne Forces.

Quote: "This attempt to break through the defensive positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces failed: Ukrainian paratroopers proved in a heavy battle that lasted several hours that they are better at military affairs, having mastered the science of winning with flying colours.

Ultimately, five airborne IFVs, an enemy tank and an APC [have been destroyed] and several dozens of Russians [have been killed].

The rest of the surviving Russian troops fled."

Armed ForcesKursk Oblast
