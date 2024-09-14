Ukrainian forces seize several settlements in Russia's Kursk Oblast but lose some as well – DeepState analysts

DeepState, a group of military analysts, has reported that in Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian forces captured the settlements of Vetryano, Durovka and part of Zhuravli, while the Russians reclaimed Snagost with the surrounding villages and advanced towards Lyubimovka.

Source: DeepState

Snagost in Russia’s Kursk Oblast. Photo: DeepState

The area near Snagost at present. Photo: DeepState

Details: In addition, the Russians occupied Halytsynivka in Donetsk Oblast and advanced near the settlements of Pishchane, Hryhorivka, Hostre, Heorhiivka, Synkivka, New-York and Ukrainsk.

Halytsynivka in Donetsk Oblast. Photo: DeepState

Quote: "The map has been updated! Defence forces have taken Vetryano, Durovka and part of Zhuravli. The enemy has occupied Halytsynivka and Snagost with the surrounding villages, and advanced towards Lyubimovka, near Pishchane, Hryhorivka, Hostre, Heorhiivka, Synkivka, New-York and Ukrainsk."

