Russians drop explosives from drone on bus stop in Kherson, injuring elderly man
Tuesday, 10 September 2024, 12:53
Russian troops attacked a public transport stop in Kherson, dropping explosives from a drone while a 65-year-old man was standing there.
Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram
Details: The incident took place around 11:00 in the Dniprovskyi district of the city of Kherson.
The wounded man's condition is severe. He sustained a blast injury and numerous shrapnel wounds to both legs.
Doctors are currently fighting for his life.
Background: On 8 September, six people were injured in the Dniprovskyi district of the city of Kherson when a Russian drone attacked them. Four of them were in a minibus at the time, and two others were on the street.
