Russians drop explosives from drone on bus stop in Kherson, injuring elderly man

Ukrainska Pravda, Iryna BalachukTuesday, 10 September 2024, 12:53
A Russian FPV drone with an improvised explosive device attached. Photo: Kherson residents

Russian troops attacked a public transport stop in Kherson, dropping explosives from a drone while a 65-year-old man was standing there.

Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram 

Details: The incident took place around 11:00 in the Dniprovskyi district of the city of Kherson.

Advertisement:

The wounded man's condition is severe. He sustained a blast injury and numerous shrapnel wounds to both legs.

Doctors are currently fighting for his life.

Background:  On 8 September, six people were injured in the Dniprovskyi district of the city of Kherson when a Russian drone attacked them. Four of them were in a minibus at the time, and two others were on the street.

Advertisement:

