Russians drop explosive on car in suburbs of Kherson, injuring man

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 10 September 2024, 15:06
Stock photo: National Police of Ukraine in Kherson Oblast

Russian forces have dropped an explosive on the roof of a car in the suburbs of the city of Kherson, injuring a 55-year-old man.

Source: Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration; Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported that a 55-year-old man received a blast injury and shrapnel wound of the shoulder as a result of an explosive being dropped onto his car from a Russian UAV.

The man was taken to hospital.

Mrochko stated that the attack had been carried out at about 11:00 in the settlement of Kindiika which is a part of the Antonivka village council in the suburbs of Kherson.

Background: 

  • On 10 September Russian troops attacked a public transport stop in Kherson, dropping explosives from a drone while a 65-year-old man was standing there.
  • On the afternoon of 8 September, a Russian drone attack in Kherson's Dniprovskyi district injured six people. Four of them were injured as a result of explosives being discharged from the drone onto a minibus, two more were injured on the street.

