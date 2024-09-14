All Sections
Zelenskyy on Kursk Oblast: We are putting pressure on Russia, doing all we can to make the war felt there

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 14 September 2024, 21:28
Zelenskyy on Kursk Oblast: We are putting pressure on Russia, doing all we can to make the war felt there
Volodymyr Zelenskyy giving his address on 14 September. Photo: President’s Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the Ukrainian military is putting pressure on Russia in Kursk Oblast and doing its utmost to make the war felt in Russia.

Source: Zelenskyy’s evening address 

Quote: "I have just spoken with Commander-in-Chief [Oleksandr] Syrskyi. He briefed me on the front line: Donetsk Oblast, the key fronts. We are standing our ground, no matter how difficult it is.

Advertisement:

He also reported on [the situation in] Kursk Oblast – on our actions and the enemy's reaction. As anticipated, we are protecting our fundamental interest, which is to bring peace closer. We are putting pressure on Russia and doing everything we can to make the war felt in the very place from which it was brought to Ukraine." 

Details: Zelenskyy also commented on Saturday's prisoner of war swap, which brought 103 Ukrainians home. 

"I am grateful to our team that arranged the exchange; I am grateful for the bravery of all the combat brigades that replenish our stock of prisoners for exchange. Our operation in Kursk Oblast in particular provided the necessary impetus," he said.

Advertisement:

