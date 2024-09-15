All Sections
Russia drops more than 800 guided aerial bombs on Ukraine in one week – video

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 15 September 2024, 10:32
Aftermath of the attack. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

The Russians have used about 30 missiles of various types, more than 800 guided aerial bombs and almost 300 attack drones against Ukraine during the past week.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Details: The President released a video of the aftermath of the Russian attacks.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Ukraine needs strong support from its partners in our defence of life against Russian terror, [such as] air defence, long-range [weapons] capability, and support for our soldiers. Everything that will help [us] make Russia end this war.

And I thank everyone in the world who understands this. I thank our partners who help and support us."

