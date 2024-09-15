Russia drops more than 800 guided aerial bombs on Ukraine in one week – video
Sunday, 15 September 2024, 10:32
The Russians have used about 30 missiles of various types, more than 800 guided aerial bombs and almost 300 attack drones against Ukraine during the past week.
Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Details: The President released a video of the aftermath of the Russian attacks.
Quote from Zelenskyy: "Ukraine needs strong support from its partners in our defence of life against Russian terror, [such as] air defence, long-range [weapons] capability, and support for our soldiers. Everything that will help [us] make Russia end this war.
And I thank everyone in the world who understands this. I thank our partners who help and support us."
