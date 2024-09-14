All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

UK Prime Minister hints at developments in allowing Ukraine to conduct long-range strikes

Iryna Kutielieva, Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 14 September 2024, 10:38
UK Prime Minister hints at developments in allowing Ukraine to conduct long-range strikes
Keir Starmer. Photo: Facebook

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said that a final decision on the use of Storm Shadow missiles deep into Russian territory has not yet been made but hinted that further developments are possible.

Source: Politico, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Starmer's statement came after his meeting with US President Joe Biden.

Advertisement:

He noted that there has been no final decision on whether to allow long-range strikes for Ukraine, but at the same time hinted that further developments could take place at a meeting of the UN General Assembly later this month.

"We'll obviously pick up again in UNGA in just a few days time with a wider group of individuals," the UK Prime Minister said.

Starmer emphasised that "this wasn’t a meeting about a particular capability" but added: "We’ve come to a strong position".

Advertisement:

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

UKmissile strike
Advertisement:

Russians hit apartment block in Kharkiv: at least 12 civilians injured

Satellite image shows ammunition depot in Russia's Krasnodar Krai after nighttime attack – photo

Ukrainska Pravda most popular among news websites in Ukraine – study

Ukraine collects evidence of Russian attack on Red Cross humanitarian mission in Donetsk Oblast

Russian federal motorway closed and station evacuated after Ukrainian strike on Tver Oblast – video

Ukraine's air defence shoot down 5 missiles and 11 drones overnight

All News
UK
UK PM comments on Putin's scaremongering about NATO's involvement in war: Russia started this conflict
Russia revokes accreditation of 6 UK Embassy staff, accusing them of subversion
There should be no limits on range of attacks on Russia – Zelenskyy
RECENT NEWS
00:09
Russians hit apartment block in Kharkiv: at least 12 civilians injured
23:00
Ukraine capable of producing over several million drones a year – defence minister
22:06
Russia once again refuses to attend second Peace Summit
21:25
Child killed and another in serious condition after Russian drone strike on Nikopol – photo
20:56
Russian forces kill 1 and injure 7 civilians in Donetsk Oblast
20:47
Russia says Hungary and Slovakia are only two EU countries that don’t threaten "traditional values"
20:39
Zelenskyy says Ukraine is using domestically produced weapons to strike military depots in Russia
19:07
US Security Council says it's yet to see Zelenskyy's victory plan but Biden is determined to help
18:40
Russians hit Sumy with guided bombs: man injured, houses destroyed
18:19
Ukraine's culture minister reveals number of Ukrainian artists killed in action since onset of full-scale Russian invasion
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: