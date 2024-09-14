UK Prime Minister hints at developments in allowing Ukraine to conduct long-range strikes

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said that a final decision on the use of Storm Shadow missiles deep into Russian territory has not yet been made but hinted that further developments are possible.

Source: Politico, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Starmer's statement came after his meeting with US President Joe Biden.

He noted that there has been no final decision on whether to allow long-range strikes for Ukraine, but at the same time hinted that further developments could take place at a meeting of the UN General Assembly later this month.

"We'll obviously pick up again in UNGA in just a few days time with a wider group of individuals," the UK Prime Minister said.

Starmer emphasised that "this wasn’t a meeting about a particular capability" but added: "We’ve come to a strong position".

Background:

Earlier, the media reported that the US and the UK had agreed, along with other allies, to allow Ukraine to strike military targets in Russia with Storm Shadow missiles, a long-standing demand by Kyiv.

However, the White House later said that the US would not make any announcements about changing its policy on allowing Ukraine to use long-range missiles after Biden's meeting with Starmer.

