Russians attack Odesa Oblast, killing couple and injuring woman

A married couple was killed and another woman was wounded as a result of a missile attack by Russian troops on Odesa district on Saturday evening.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast State Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy launched a missile attack on Odesa district in the evening. A married couple was killed. Residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged in the suburbs of Odesa as a result of the Russian missile attack, reportedly, with a prohibited cluster warhead. The bodies of two victims, a man and a woman born in 1958 and 1962, were found during the examination [the site of the strike]."

Details: A woman, 65, was also injured in the strike. She sustained shrapnel wounds to her head and right hip joint and was taken to hospital in moderate condition.

