All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russians attack Odesa Oblast, killing couple and injuring woman

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 14 September 2024, 22:50
Russians attack Odesa Oblast, killing couple and injuring woman
Aftermath of Russian attack. Photo: Oleh KiperʼsTelegram

A married couple was killed and another woman was wounded as a result of a missile attack by Russian troops on Odesa district on Saturday evening.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast State Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy launched a missile attack on Odesa district in the evening. A married couple was killed. Residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged in the suburbs of Odesa as a result of the Russian missile attack, reportedly, with a prohibited cluster warhead. The bodies of two victims, a man and a woman born in 1958 and 1962, were found during the examination [the site of the strike]."

Advertisement:

Details: A woman, 65, was also injured in the strike. She sustained shrapnel wounds to her head and right hip joint and was taken to hospital in moderate condition.

Support UP or become our patron!

Odesa Oblastmissile strikewar
Advertisement:

"I will present Ukraine's Victory Plan to leaders of our partner states": Zelenskyy starts visit to US

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry warns Belarusian President of the consequences of his meeting with "head" of occupied part of Donetsk Oblast

Russians struck Ukraine's energy infrastructure over 1,000 times since October 2022

Ukrainian forces shoot down 71 Russian Shahed UAVs overnight

Group of Ukrainian intelligence officers who liberated Zmiinyi Island in 2022 were adrift at sea on rubber boat for over 24 hours

Russians hit apartment block in Kharkiv: at least 12 civilians injured

All News
Odesa Oblast
Russians attack Odesa District for second night in row, causing destruction – photos
Ukrainian Navy destroys 9 Shahed drones attacking Odesa Oblast overnight
Air defence responds to Shaheds in Odesa, explosions ring out
RECENT NEWS
23:14
Explosions rock Zaporizhzhia
23:04
Zelenskyy says JD Vance's "plan" would lead to global conflict
22:14
"I will present Ukraine's Victory Plan to leaders of our partner states": Zelenskyy starts visit to US
21:32
Zelenskyy arrives in New York
21:23
Woman killed in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast
21:07
Channels are free to show what they want – Zelenskyy about Ukrainian joint 24/7 newscast
20:19
updatedRussians strike Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast, injuring 5 civilians, 16-year-old girl in critical condition
19:47
Zelenskyy on possibility of Biden rejecting his Victory Plan: that's a horrible thought
19:05
Ukrainian women's team defeats Romania at Chess Olympics, men's loses to Serbia
18:40
Future EU defence commissioner calls for mandatory ammunition stockpiles
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: