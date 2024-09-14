All Sections
Kyiv initially asked US for ATACMS strikes on Russian air bases but then changed targets – Reuters

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 14 September 2024, 19:09
Kyiv initially asked US for ATACMS strikes on Russian air bases but then changed targets – Reuters
An ATACMS system. Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine initially asked the United States to let it use long-range ATACMS missiles to hit Russian airfields, but now potential targets for Ukraine's long-range strikes include Russian military command centres, fuel and weapons depots and troop concentrations.

Source: Reuters, with reference to sources

Details: Two European diplomats, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that Ukraine has given the US and UK a list of potential targets in Russia that could be hit by Western long-range weapons if allowed.

The officials say that the Ukrainians initially wanted to use US long-range ATACMS missiles to hit Russian air bases.

However, the Pentagon has said that 90% of Russian aircraft that launch glide bombs, one of the main threats to Ukraine, are based at airfields at least 300 kilometres from Ukrainian-controlled territory. This puts them out of range of ATACMS systems.

The officials say that Ukraine now wants to use the missiles to strike Russian military command centres, fuel and weapons depots and troop concentrations.

In addition to the US-supplied ATACMS, Kyiv wants to strike Russia from afar using UK-provided Storm Shadow missiles and the French SCALP missiles, which are virtually equivalent to the Storm Shadows.

Although the UK is expected to seek US approval before lifting the restrictions on Storm Shadow missiles, a French diplomatic source said Paris does not need Washington's permission for Ukraine to use French missiles, the publication said.

Reuters writes that while the US and the UK are discussing the possibility of allowing Ukraine to use Western weapons to strike deep into Russia, some US officials are deeply sceptical that this will have a significant impact on Kyiv's fight against Russia.

U.S. officials noted that Ukraine already has the capability to strike targets in Russia using drones. The US long-range ATACMS missiles could enhance this capability, but they are too expensive and limited in number to change the dynamic, they said.

In addition, the Kremlin has largely removed perhaps the most immediate threat – Russian aircraft carrying glide bombs – from the range of U.S. missiles, U.S. officials said.

They also assumed Kyiv should focus on stopping the Russian offensive on Ukraine’s east.

Background:

