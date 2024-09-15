All Sections
Lithuanian foreign minister visits Ukrainian-Belarusian border and addresses Belarus leader – photo

Khrystyna Bondarieva Sunday, 15 September 2024, 15:47
Gabrielius Landsbergis on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border. Photo: Operational Command Pivnich

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis visited the defensive lines of Ukraine on the border with Belarus.

Source: Landsbergis on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Ukraine’s Operational Command Pivnich (North) reported that Landsbergis visited Chernihiv Oblast, studying the fortifications of defensive lines and the process of building fortifications.

Quote from Landsbergis: "Here on the Belarus border to say: Mr Lukashenko, stay behind that wall."

"The people who need protection are not getting enough. The people they need protection from are getting plenty. It's time to switch that around," the minister added.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda stated recently during a visit to Ukraine that Belarus continues to pose a risk, and that Vilnius will seek additional sanctions against the country.

During a joint press-conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on 12 September, Nausėda also promised to help Ukraine win the war against a "monster".

