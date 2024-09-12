All Sections
Lithuania reports on latest batch of military aid for Ukraine

Oleh PavliukThursday, 12 September 2024, 23:29
Lithuania reports on latest batch of military aid for Ukraine
Phtoo: Lithuanian Ministry of Defence on X (Twitter)

Lithuania has sent another batch of military aid to Ukraine, which should arrive by the end of the week.

Source: Lithuanian Ministry of Defence on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The new aid package from Lithuania includes M113 armoured personnel carriers, as well as off-road vehicles and spare parts.

"This aid strengthens demining efforts [of the Armed Forces of Ukraine – ed.], advancing the Lithuania-Iceland-led Demining Coalition's mission," the Defence Ministry’s statement said. 

Lithuania has previously donated various types of ammunition, M577 armoured personnel carriers, counter-drone systems, winter gear and sets of warm clothing, generators, trailers and other support to Ukraine.

Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Lithuania has provided Ukraine with military assistance worth more than €679 million, while its total support exceeds €1 billion.

Earlier on Thursday, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda said he expected a "positive decision" on the purchase of short-range air defence systems for Ukraine in the near future.

It has also been reported that Lithuania will invest €10 million in the production of the Ukrainian-made Palianytsia long-range weapon. ["Palianytsia", a type of bread, is a Ukrainian word that Russians find difficult to pronounce properly. Since the full-scale Russian invasion started, Ukrainians have used the word as a means to identify Russian military or saboteurs – ed.]

Lithuaniaaid for Ukraine
