Putin and guys like him want to divvy up the world and eat it like a pie – Zelenskyy

Khrystyna Bondarieva , KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 15 September 2024, 19:21
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Nurphoto via Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Russian leader Vladimir Putin and leaders like him could redraw the boundaries of the world’s countries if Europe and other countries do not stand united.

Source: President Zelenskyy in an interview with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria

Details: Zelenskyy said that the war has changed "all of us" and that the most important thing is whether the war can change Europe and the rest of the world.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "They have to understand that the war is close. Otherwise, it will not change Europe and the world. Otherwise, if the world will not understand that we have to live in unity, otherwise Putin – or some similar guys, you know – can divide the world and can eat its pieces like a pie. And that’s why we need this unity. 

Then I hope that this war changed the minds of people and changed the minds of leaders of global countries. We count on it."

Details: Throughout the interview, Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine has to be given freedom to deploy Western-supplied weapons however it best sees fit and that it has to gain favourable positions on the battlefield in order to be in a strong position during possible negotiations with Russia.

